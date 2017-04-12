Finance Clerk Required

We are currently hiring for the position of Finance Clerk.
Applicants must have bookkeeping and administrative skills. Be extremely detail oriented. Excellent computer skills are a necessity including Word and Excel. Accounts payable/Accounts receivable experience would also be an asset. A full job description is available on our website at www.sunpeakmunicipality.ca
Please forward resume to:
Nicky Braithwaite, Finance Officer
admin@sunpeaksmunicipality.ca
Deadline: May 1, 2017
We would like to thank all those interested but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.