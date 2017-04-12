Finance Clerk Required

We are currently hiring for the position of Finance Clerk.

Applicants must have bookkeeping and administrative skills. Be extremely detail oriented. Excellent computer skills are a necessity including Word and Excel. Accounts payable/Accounts receivable experience would also be an asset. A full job description is available on our website at www.sunpeakmunicipality.ca

Please forward resume to:

Nicky Braithwaite, Finance Officer

admin@sunpeaksmunicipality.ca

Deadline: May 1, 2017

We would like to thank all those interested but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Comments

comments