Fire rating hits high at Sun Peaks



Despite temperatures falling in the village after some early summer heat, the fire danger rating has reached high at Sun Peaks.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service this rating means forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. Fires may start easily, burn vigorously and be difficult to suppress. Extreme caution is also recommended in any forest activities.

At Sun Peaks this means municipal bylaws prohibit any open air burning or campfires within municipal boundaries until the rating lowers to moderate or low.

For more information visit the Wildfire Service here.

