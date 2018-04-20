First bike event of the season nearing

Move over winter, it’s time to get the bikes out. At least it is in Kamloops, with nearby off-road trails drying up quickly.

To launch the season, Kamloops Bike Ranch and the Kamloops Performance Cycling Center are hosting a weekend of racing events for all rider types.

The River Beaver Classic will be held at the Bike Ranch on April 21 to 22 with four main events “and one heck of a party,” according to Cheryl Beattie, event organizer and owner of the Bicycle Café in Kamloops.

The weekend kicks off with the first BC Enduro Series event of the 2018 calendar—a beginner-friendly “Funduro”—followed by open riding through the afternoon with demos from Specialized, Giant and Kona. A dual slalom event is planned for the evening, with a beer garden to finish off the day.

Sunday is for more experienced riders with open downhill and Legacy Games Junior downhill races.

All proceeds from the annual event go towards the Bike Ranch to help maintain and develop Kamloops’ premier dirt riding venue.

Go to https://bicyclecafekamloops.com/group-rides-events/ for more information and to register.

