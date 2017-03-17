First provincial drone search takes place at Sun Peaks

When Robert Atwood answered his phone on the evening of Feb. 20 he didn’t expect to spend the night in the woods near Sun Peaks. But on the other end was Alan Hobler, president of Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR). A group of skiers was lost after leaving the ski boundary at Sun Peaks Resort and they needed Atwood’s help to find them.

It wasn’t the first time he had been called to a search. Atwood, CEO and co-founder of Hummingbird Drones in Kamloops, has been training alongside KSAR since 2015. But past searches turned out to be false alarms or the subjects were found before the drones were deployed.

Atwood had no idea this would be the first successful drone search and rescue in

the province.

“We were pretty surprised, but there was no question if we were going to go or not.”

Atwood was in Revelstoke for a conference but loaded into a car with co-founder Richard Sullivan and drove the three hours to Sun Peaks where they met with 18 KSAR members ready to find the seven subjects lost somewhere in the forest between Sun Peaks and Whitecroft, known as the Henderson Creek drainage. The slope often lures unprepared skiers away from the resort, while they believe they are headed to the bottom of the mountain.

The search went into the early hours of the next morning as Atwood and Sullivan guided the infrared drones above terrain that is challenging to navigate on foot.

“We have a live view from the drone and KSAR directs us where to fly,” Atwood said. “KSAR personnel will instruct us if we see something hot and decide if we want to investigate further or continue.”

Three subjects were found around 10 p.m. and contact was made with the other four after midnight. They were all escorted off the mountain by KSAR members.

“It was pretty exhilarating,” Atwood said. “We were incredibly grateful and it’s definitely something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Hummingbird adapted the infrared technology they use to find hot spots in wildfires to be used for Search and Rescue. The difference is the operator and guide look for heat and movement to identify those who are lost.

While the technology worked well, it has room to improve. Atwood said he would like to add a way to communicate with subjects and better identify searchers.

Overall the team said the search was very successful and ran smoothly.

As the first search of it’s kind, it’s an important example of how drones can be used to make searches faster and more efficient. Kamloops and Coquitlam SAR teams will continue to test their use and report to B.C. Search and Rescue (BCSAR) and Emergency Management B.C. on their findings.

BCSAR vice president Colin Wiebe said the Sun Peaks search was exciting and a positive example of drone usage but the technology needs more time to prove itself.

Wiebe said the technology needs to be tested in other seasons and types of searches to see if it’s a viable resource.

“We want to make sure any new tool is something that will help and not hinder.”

Hobler said they were excited to use the technology after training for more than a year.

“We are hoping to get them (drones) on more searches to see what their strengths and weaknesses are.”

The subjects were members of two groups; two snowboarders and a family of five skiers, who left the roped ski area boundary on the western edge of the resort. Snow in the area has tempted skiers and boarders to duck ropes in search of powder in the past, but they are quickly drawn into avalanche terrain with creeks and gullies that can be challenging to navigate.

RCMP first called KSAR for the snowboarding duo who were reported missing by friends. But a sweep of the boundary by ski patrollers found five other tracks, complicating the search as the team could not be sure exactly how many subjects were missing. Two searches have taken place in the area since, but the drones were not used.

