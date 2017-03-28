First snowcross race a success

For a weekend in February, 112 people raced down a new snowcross course at Sun Peaks. They flew over rollers, carved around berms and fought to be the fastest ones to reach the bottom of the course.

The teams of four, racing side by side, were part of the 21st Annual Telus Nancy Greene Alpine Classic event, but this year was the first time the race was held on a snowcross course in the event’s history.

Ski cross Olympian Ashleigh McIvor was on hand to give racers tips. As a gold medalist during the 2010 Olympics, she easily helped people feel comfortable on the course.

“She (McIvor) was very hands on, she was giving racers tips for different parts of the course specifically and was there to work with everyone,” said Christina Antoniak, director of marketing and communications at Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR).

Nancy Greene Raine, who was thrilled to see the event evolve into a snowcross course, said McIvor was a wonderful asset.

“She spent time with everyone and really enjoyed being there,” Raine said. “It was wonderful to have her as our guest coach.”

Raine added she was happy with how the event went.

“Everyone loved the new format and after a few practice runs down the track they had lots of fun in the actual race.”

Antoniak said mechanical counters have been placed on the new course to track its use until the end of the season. The data will help SPR decide if the course will return in 2018, either built completely from snow or partially from dirt over the summer. The second option would allow it to operate with less snow.

She added a snowcross course could help attract more teams and events to the resort.

Team Rosedale, made up of Ian McLaren, Neil Otsig, Anne Terwiel and George Terwiel, took home the McSporties Cup. Team Sun Peaks Snow Sports School made up of Luke Hartigan, Jim Howarth, Marek Revai and Ally Wagon claimed the Telus Cup.

The fastest female and male skiers were Anne Terwiel and Rob Palmer respectively. Julianna Hettinger and Dom Koric claimed the fastest female and male snowboarder titles.

