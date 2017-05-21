Foam Fest returns for second year

After huge success at the first Sun Peaks 5K Foam Fest in 2016 the event is returning to the resort June 17.

The five kilometre course leads participants over the lower half of the mountain and includes 22 inflatable obstacles. A finish line and festival area will be set up in front of the Village Day Lodge.

Brooke Hanson, events manager for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), said last year’s event increased resort occupancy from 25 per cent to 75 per cent for the weekend.

She added last year businesses reported a busy Friday night and Saturday race day because of the event.

“At least half of race participants were first time visitors to Sun Peaks so it was a great event to bring new people here during a typically slow time in the resort.”

The first Farmers’ Market of the season on June 18 is also expected to entertain visitors and locals in the resort.

In 2016 around 6,000 people stayed for the race with 4,800 racing and similar numbers are expected this year. Hanson said this year SPR would like to see 5,000 racers in addition to those here to cheer on friends and family.

