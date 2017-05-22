Four new recruits join Sun Peaks Fire- Brenton Heighway

The Sun Peaks Fire Work Experience Program (WEP) is in its tenth year of giving participants hands on firehall experience, training and community involvement.

Four participants arrived at the beginning of May and each will be profiled by Sun Peaks News.

The second of four, meet Brenton Heighway.

When Brenton Heighway arrived in Sun Peaks this spring for the WEP he had never visited before.

He said his first impression was that it’s an “impressive little town.”

From London, Ont., he was working as a machinist when a fire truck came in to be worked on.

“They were shaking everyone’s hand and smiling. I said ‘I need to do that. That’s something really cool.’”

He enrolled at Lambton College for the Pre-Service Firefighter program then an Advanced Fire Service diploma which took two and a half years. He also completed a fire science diploma, emergency medical responder, earned his truck license, learned rope rescue and completed Hazmat training.

Heighway said he enjoyed the in depth, practical training and practising scenarios with actual fires.

Now he said he is looking forward to the WEP and being involved in the community.

“I always grew up in a big city and want to explore a small town. Community involvement is really what I want to do, I want to meet the whole town.”

“At school I would volunteer for anything and everything until the professor said I was volunteering too much and had to leave spots for others.”

He said he is also excited to learn from others and share his knowledge, helping with whatever anyone needs.

“It’s cool to be a part of the community. I am tall but kids and people shouldn’t be intimidated by me,” he joked. “I’m approachable!”

Comments

comments