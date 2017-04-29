Freestyle Club finishes season strong

Daniel Hoerz is proud of his team. The freestyle group, that just returned from two weekends of competition in Big White and Silver Star, has been going bigger than ever.

“It has been really good,” the coach said. “We were on the podium both days. I see improvement each competition.”

The Huck, Tuck and Stomp at Big White, the second to last competition of the year, saw Sun Peaks athletes succeed in a number of categories.

On the first day of the slopestyle competition in the U12 category Olsen Advocaat placed first and Riley McClymont took second. In the U14 category Luc Dallaire just missed the podium, coming in fourth.

In U18 Justin Rokosh took home first and Ravi Embar won second.

The second day of the competition saw more medals for local athletes. Morgan Franklin took home first in U10 and third in the slopestyle medley, while Olsen Advocaat took first in the U12 category. Charlie Roberts and Riley McClymont weren’t far behind in fourth and

fifth place.

The older athletes in U18 were also on the podium—Embar and Rokosh took second and third respectively.

From March 23 to 26 the team travelled to Silver Star for the last stop of the Timber Tour, a series where they have seen more success this season.

Six-year-old Wren Grunling won the U8 slopestyle and Advocaat took home another medal, a silver in U12 for the same event.

In big air Dallaire took home first place in U14 and Rokosh placed second in U18. Rokosh also placed third in U18 slopestyle and after a strong season, earned third overall in slopestyle for the tour.

Hoerz said he was proud to see the growth of the team members and is looking forward to next season.

He said the team was going bigger than ever at this year’s competitions and was learning from seeing other teams.

“When you see something they (the members) don’t normally do it really excites the coaches. The coaches were shocked and amazed.”

Hoerz said he is looking into adding a female team to the club next season.

“There are other athletes who would like to come in,” he said. “They’re doing really big tricks and if they want to join the freestyle club we’ll welcome them with open arms.”

