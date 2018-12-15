Funding for mountain addition from BC Winter Games

Sun Peaks has been recognized for helping host the Kamloops BC Winter Games in February.

On Dec. 13 the Games announced Sun Peaks will receive $15,000 from the BC Winter Games Legacy Fund for the construction of an equipment storage shed at the top of the Sunburst Chair.

Money from the nearly $60,000 fund will also be distributed to School District 73, Pacific Sport Interior, Kamloops Sports Council, Kamloops Judo Club, the Kamloops Long Blades and the Kamloops Art Gallery.

Equipment was also donated to Sun Peaks during the games including safety netting and starter cross gates worth $14,600. An alpine radio repeater worth $8,000 was donated to the Sun Peaks Alpine Club.

Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks Resort LLP, said hosting was a great experience for the resort.

“There’s such a good vibe and sense of excitement when pulling off large scale events of this magnitude,” he said. “Having a legacy fund available is a key indicator of how well the Games were run and managed. Sun Peaks is very grateful to receive a portion of these funds to assist with infrastructure that will help the destination host successful events in alpine ski racing well into the future.”

The event ran from Feb. 22 to 25, Sun Peaks hosted more than 250 athletes from a variety of sports like snowboarding, freestyle, big air, and giant slalom.

