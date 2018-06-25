Get patriotic this Canada Day



After last year’s successful Canada Day Weekend festivities, Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) is planning another patriotic event.

Events manager for TSP, Janice Hoppenreys, said she expected to see more then 6,500 people attend. She said last year good weather on the mountain encouraged guests to escape smoke from wildfires that settled in Kamloops.

The kid’s bike parade was particularly popular, she said, and will return this year.

Also planned for this year is another stage for live music at the Clocktower in addition to a concert by Big Sugar and music at the Upper Plaza Stage.

Canadian personality and Squamish native Ryan Cook from HGTV’s “Carver Kings” will be featured alongside the Laughing Loggers. The Big Little Science Centre, based in Kamloops, will also add an interactive science booth with hands on experiments on the Saturday.

Events and performances from last year like clowns, art tables, pony rides, Lobster Fest and a Canada Day cake are also on deck.

