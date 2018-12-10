Getting primed for the holiday season

The holidays are a time to slow down, make memories and create new traditions with family and friends. Whether you’re looking for an event to dazzle guests or someplace to get away for the day, there’s plenty happening in and around Sun Peaks to get you in a festive mood this month.

A production you don’t want to miss is Elf the Musical at Sagebrush Theater. Based on the Christmas classic starring Will Ferrell, this play follows the journey of Buddy, an orphaned baby who winds up in the North Pole growing up in Santa’s workshop before embarking on a journey to New York City in search of his birth father. Catch it before it ends, shows run daily from Nov. 20 to Dec. 12.

Celebrate in the snow in true Sun Peaks style with the favourite Holiday Kick-Off Weekend returning Dec. 13 to 16. Start the weekend off with an Alpine Fondue and Starlight Descent experience down 5 Mile. Saturday, take in a variety of events for the whole family from a holiday artisan market, photos with Santa, an ornament making station and a moonlight snowshoe & s’mores tour. Finish the weekend off with live music by Lindsay May, free hot chocolate and a welcome reception with Nancy Greene.

