Golf course focuses on family time

When the Sun Peaks golf course opens on May 26 kids and families will have more opportunities to get on the course with two new programs as part of an industry trend to get more young people interested in golfing.

The first will let those 18 and under golf for free with a paying adult Monday through Thursday.

The second is a package for one youth and one adult on Mondays after 4 p.m. for $40 for nine holes or $5 for a bucket of driving range balls.

“We want to encourage the future of golf,” said golf course manager Lauren Fine. “We’re also looking at the greater picture the fact is that the school is growing and people are asking what to do with their families.”

Another new program will encourage locals to make groups of two to eight for lessons with the local golf pro.

Golf newbies or experts can also look forward to ladies night on Wednesday nights and mens night on Thursday nights. It’s recommended to book in advance, a $35 fee includes nine holes with a cart and an additional $10 gets you in the running for prizes.

For those with a competitive streak two public tournaments are planned for the summer. The BC Adaptive Snowsports Charity Tournament is on June 15. The Nancy Greene Big Little Tournament, nine holes played to fundraise for the Sun Peaks Education Society, takes place June 23.

