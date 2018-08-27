This winter guests at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre will be welcomed to newly renovated rooms after all 221 are transformed into contemporary spaces.

The hotel’s general manager, Vivek Sharma, said the rooms should be ready for the first week of December.

“We’re still a signature property but we’ve grown. We started realizing the consumers now want notches above where we are now,” he said. “We (Sun Peaks) need at least one elevated property.”

Sharma said when the hotel opened as a Delta franchise property in 2002 the rooms would’ve been designed in 1998, meaning the rooms feel around 20 years old.

“They’re not bad or damaged but they started looking dated, we want to bring them to a more ‘today’ level.”

As the renovations are completed floor-by-floor usable pieces from the old rooms will be donated to Habitat for Humanity in Kamloops. Sharma said it was important for the hotel to try to keep as much as possible from being dumped and they would rather donate than sell furniture.

“We are thrilled to make this donation to Habitat for Humanity,” Sharma said. “The opportunity to impact our community in such a positive way makes this massive renovation project even more rewarding.”

The donation will include 200 televisions, 225 each of desks, lamps and dressers, 225 lounge and desk chairs, 200 beds and mattresses and 300 pieces of art to be sold at the ReStore in Kamloops.

All funds from purchases at the ReStore go to Habitat for Humanity to cover operational costs, leaving all donations to go directly to building homes for families.

Debora DeLyzer, ReStore manager, said the donation is beyond anything they’ve ever received.

“The furnishings are classic and high quality and will make a fabulous addition to any home,” she said. “With the value pricing we offer we expect the items to sell fast.”

Sharma added after the rooms are finished the hotel would like to update soft furnishings in common areas and will look at renovating Mantles restaurant in the future.

