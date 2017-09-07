Hamish the cat on the lam – Owner asks for help in search

MAP-Hamish sightings at Sun Peaks since July.

If you see a tabby cat wandering the village by himself, grabbing him could reunite an owner with a beloved pet that has been lost since early July.

Hamish has been wandering the community for months, evading all attempts at catching him.

Megan Peach was evacuated from her property in 150 Mile House this summer and after a generous offer from a friend found herself staying in a condo at Sun Peaks until she could

return home.

Evacuating was made more stressful by her two dogs and one cat coming along, and worsened when she suddenly had to put down her oldest dog.

“As soon as we got there (Sun Peaks) we had to put our senior dog down in town. I came back and I was really looking forward to cuddles (with Hamish) and he had escaped off the deck,” Peach said.

She said they immediately searched the village with no luck and he wasn’t tempted by a live trap either.

Then she turned to social media, posting about Hamish in local Facebook groups. Sightings of the adventurous tabby have been posted almost weekly throughout the summer.

“There were spottings all over,” Peach said. “First he was up on Sundance and now he is down around Sunburst.”

Those keeping an eye out have spotted him most recently Sunburst Dr. and Burfield Dr.

“It’s so heartwarming but also frustrating to see pictures but be so far away,” Peach said.

One friend was able to grab him after giving him food, but he panicked and ran off.

Peach said she is still hopeful he will come home.

“The fact that he’s still alive is amazing, I thought he’d been taken by a predator in the first week. I don’t know that he is going to be the same cat when I get him but maybe with some cuddles and love he’ll be back to normal.”

If you spot Hamish, please let Peach know on Facebook or by calling her at 250-303-0497.

She said he will respond to the name Smish and is probably hungry.

“If you get him and store him in a room where he can’t leave I can be there in three and a half hours.”

Comments

comments