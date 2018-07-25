Hazy skies but no nearby fires

Residents of Sun Peaks woke up to hazy skies today for the first time this summer, but no fires are currently near the community.

There are currently 30 active wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including seven wildfires of note. The majority of fires are in southern end of the fire centre with many burning between Kelowna and Penticton.

Air quality in Sun Peaks is currently in the moderate range, as measured by PurpleAir.

A campfire ban will take effect Thursday July 26 at noon, Sun Peaks’ fire danger is currently moderate and will be updated this afternoon.

