Health Centre Administrator Job Posting

We are currently seeking a Health Clinic Administrator to administer the smooth implementation and start-up, as well as the continuing operation of the newly established Sun Peaks Health Centre.

The Health Clinic Administrator will manage the clinic’s daily operations. The Administrator will be responsible for establishing office policies and procedures, and maintaining professional, effective and efficient processes for daily operations of the clinic. This could include working with community volunteers as receptionists in the initial years, a service that is presently provided by volunteers at a temporary location. This role will include coordinating operational hours with physicians, overseeing all record keeping, billing, and accounting, recommending (with the selected physicians’ support) the purchase of all equipment for the Health Clinic and maintaining and servicing of all equipment, including the medical record system. In addition, the Administrator will understand and cooperate with the Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s Risk Management/Ski Patrol Manager who will be responsible for the triage operation (mountain accidents) within the Health Centre.

If you enjoy the lifestyle that Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality offers, and you are a Certified Medical Office Assistant from an accredited institution and/or hold a Diploma or Baccalaureate degree in Business, or related field, or have proven experience with a minimum of four years in a related position in a professional medical clinic and/or health care setting.

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Attention: Medical Office Administrator Search Committee

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality

c/o Lisafuller.hr@gmail.com

Please note this position will remain open until filled. We thank all those that apply, however, only those candidates shortlisted will be contacted.