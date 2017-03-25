Health centre building takes shape

Municipal council and Health Association members took their first walk through the new health centre on Feb. 26, which is currently under construction. Crews have worked through the winter and are on schedule for completion of the new structure by late summer, which will house a community clinic, health care provider offices and mountain operation’s ski patrol.

Rob Bremner, Sun Peaks municipality’s chief administrative officer, said workers will rough in plumbing throughout March, followed by the installation of electric and mechanical systems.

Bremner said he expected the mountain operations area to be ready for use by August or September, in time for the next ski season. The clinic space won’t be far behind.

“It’s going well and if it continues to go smoothly we should be on track for late summer or early fall,” Bremner said.

Fundraising efforts to outfit the clinic areas with office and medical equipment are ongoing with over $300,000 raised so far. Everything from desks and stationary to exam room and physiotherapy supplies will be needed. All donations are issued a charitable tax receipt.

