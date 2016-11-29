Health Clinic construction delayed

The new Sun Peaks Health Clinic has been delayed by early October snowfalls and changes in the building’s plans.

Plans were redesigned and retendered while the location also caused challenges. After construction began crews discovered footings from the original Shuswap chairlift which forced more plan changes.

The building will also be larger than originally thought and will include a geothermal HVAC system.

Mayor Al Raine said a fixed-price contract within the project’s budget has now been signed with contractors who have the choice whether or not they work throughout the winter.

“There should be some construction through the winter,” Raine said. “The basement, floor, frame and roof could be completed.”

It is now expected the clinic will be complete by the fall of 2017, in time to organize and move the existing health and ski patrol clinics into their new home.

Raine added that the delay will provide more time to secure one or more doctors for the centre.

In the meantime the current facility will operate as normal over the winter season. Currently, the clinic is open Monday to Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Beginning Dec. 1 the clinic will be open daily at the same times.

New this winter, the clinic will offer a drop in sexual health clinic on Dec. 8, offering confidential HIV and STI testing and treatment, sexual health education and free harm reduction supplies such as Naloxone kits and condoms.

Women’s health clinics staffed by a nurse practitioner are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 18. Physiotherapy appointments are also available.

The Sun Peaks Health Association operated their most successful flu shot clinic yet in November, vaccinating over 90 people at the Cahilty Lodge Hotel.

“We’d like to thank John and Joanne Douglas for their continued support of the flu clinics,” said health association co-ordinator Barb Brodie. “And if people missed the clinic they can go to pharmacies in Kamloops to receive their annual flu shot.”