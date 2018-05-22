Heffley Creek bridge delayed until summer

Over one year ago a section of Old Highway 5 in Heffley Creek washed away as flooding swept through the area. The damaged area was beyond repair and has required extensive work to construct a new bridge.

City of Kamloops capital project manager Darren Crundwell said construction is ongoing.

It was originally estimated the project would be complete winter of 2017 but delays pushed completion to be expected in spring or summer of 2018.

Work was delayed in January as the area was identified as having the potential to contain First Nations artifacts and a heritage inspection or investigation was completed before work could resume.

Delays have left some residents disconnected from the community, requiring additional travel time on Highway 5.

