Heffley Lake photo contest showcases natural beauty

Each year the Heffley Lake Community Association (HLCA) hosts a photo contest to highlight the area they call home (or home for a while).
Out of 40 entries three winners were chosen by voting at the HLCA annual general meeting on Aug. 5.
Enjoy the photos below and start planning your own entry for next year!
1. First place: “Thank You! Thank You! … and Good Night!”
Photographer: Bill Jennejohn
Prize: Sol Metal Designs sculpture, donated by Sarah Rose and Don
Drewco.
2. Second place: “Two Pairs of Slippers”
Photographer: Sally Wilcox
Prize: Raiku salmon donated by Leslie Bolin, Heffley Lake artist and
educator.
3. Third place: “Anna’s Island”
Photographer: Dale Richard
Prize: Sun Peaks Grand Hotel one night stay in luxury suite.
4. Honourable Mentions:
“Looking Down the Narrows” by Katre Lefroy.
$100 gift certificate for Sun Peaks businesses and activities donated by Lark Frolek-Dale of Remax.
“Kestrel Crash Landing” by Bill Friesen.
$100 gift certificate for Sun Peaks businesses and activities donated by Liz Forster of Sotheby’s Realty.
“Under the Snow, Ready for Spring” by Lila Jennejohn.
60 minute massage donated by Brenda Wilkinson of Four Winds Massage Therapy.
“Heading Home” by Bonnie Pryce.
Two, two hour stand up paddle board rentals donated by Bodie Shandro of Paddle Surfit.
“I’m wild and Free You Can’t Catch Me” by Maria Pontinen.
One day hiking/lift tickets for two adults donated by Sun Peaks Resort LLP.
“The Glow of the First Paddle” by Doug Broadfoot.
Fishing flies and case donated by Wally Tywoniuk of Sun Peaks Fishing.
“Sunset, July 4, 9:20” by Tor Schmid
Oso Negro coffee and Kozy Komforts donated by Rory Edwards of Bluebird Market.
“Heaven Above, Heaven Below” by Diane Davies
Two $10 gift cerificates donated by Konrad and Elizabeth of Bolacco Café.