High end homes selling

Sun Peaks has seen a significant increase in property sales in 2016, including homes listed for over $1 million.

Liz Forster, managing broker at Sotheby’s International Realty Sun Peaks, said this year has seen the real estate market change and now all areas are receiving attention from potential buyers.

In 2015 there were no sales in Sun Peaks over $1 million and so far in 2016, five sold before Nov. 30 with more offers pending and likely to complete by the end of the year.

Two properties on Bella Vista Drive sold at the beginning of winter for close to their asking prices of $1.499 million and $1.788 million. They are just two of many houses that have sold after being listed for three to five years. Forster added the houses are being sold for close to the asking price.

Other homes listed in the range of $3 million have received serious inquiries and Forster said it’s likely they will sell in 2017.

“I am expecting we’re going to see more sales of these high end homes,” said Forster.

Forster said international buyers are the purchasers of many of the high end homes this year. Others are planning to travel to Sun Peaks from abroad to look for homes to purchase in the New Year.

“We are seeing a lot more attention from international buyers,” she said. “Mostly

European.”

Some buyers are looking for vacation homes but Forster said she has also received inquiries from buyers in the United States who are looking to move to Canada or Sun Peaks full time.

Forster attributed some of the increased attention to marketing efforts from Sun Peaks Resort LLP and Tourism Sun Peaks as the second largest ski resort in Canada as well as properties listed internationally catching the attention of investors.

She added British Columbia is receiving the increased investment in Canadian real estate from abroad and now the attention has reached Sun Peaks.