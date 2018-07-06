Highlighting the market’s finest

Morrisey’s Public House takes brunch to the next level

When chef Sudhir D’Souza strolled through the market on Sundays in Sun Peaks, he was inspired to bring the flavours, smells, and personalities to the plate and the Sun Peaks

Grand Hotel & Conference Centre was behind him all the way.

“The market is an integral part of the Sun Peaks summer weekend experience and we wanted to build something around that,” said Vivek Sharma, general manager of the hotel. “It helps tell that story and it’s also a place where Chef can get creative.”

Morrisey’s Public House is perfectly situated at the top of the market. The patio provides the optimal location to listen to the live music, enjoy the morning sun and people watch on the busy village stroll. The space is filled with colourful flowers and greenery and provides a relaxing atmosphere, perfect for “brunching.”

Every week D’Souza meets with vendors to talk about what is coming available and plans for the next week’s menu. Most of the menu changes every week based on seasonality.

Guests can be sure an eggs benny and a scramble or hash will be on the menu, but different variations are offered each week.

“On Canada Day we were also hosting our Lobster Fest, so Chef was inspired to create a lobster crisp parma ham benny,” said Sharma. “We even had guests who saw him purchase herbs in the market and then walk right back into the kitchen to use them.”

Other dishes included a classic chicken and waffles, a lemongrass and ginger pork belly hash, and a summer frittata with Barriere River spring greens. There’s even dessert if the bacon and parmesan home fries included with every dish don’t fill you up.

“We really wanted to fill a gap in the offerings in the destination,” said Sharma. “It’s not about driving numbers, it’s about giving guests more to do.”

Comments

comments