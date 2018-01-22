Hockey fundraising event to benefit local non-profits

On Jan. 27, the Sun Peaks Hockey League (SPHL) is partnering with Sun Peaks Mountain Rescue Society (SPMRS) to host a fundraising event at Morrisey’s Public House, with proceeds to be split between the two non-profit groups.

The evening coincides with the broadcast of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and will include a prize raffle and 50/50 draw, according to event organizer and SPHL founder, Mike Billheimer.

“We are hoping to build on the popularity of the SPHL in the community, in combination with the NHL event and some great hockey-themed prizes, to create a successful fundraising event to support our operations,” he said.

SPHL’s popularity has surged in recent years and it’s now into its ninth season; their second on the new ice rink. The league recently enjoyed coverage on a Roger’s Hometown Hockey segment during a Vancouver Canucks game earlier this month. It’s now looking to help the newly-instated, and similarly volunteer-run, SPMRS get established in the community.

SPMRS’s goal is to raise funds and support for first response training and equipment in the community. On New Year’s Eve, the society raised over $2,000 in its first-ever raffle event, said Chris Mark, SPMRS president. The society also has an ongoing presence at SPHL game nights, collecting donations and providing first aid coverage.

The January event will continue the partnership between the two organizations and aims to increase their exposure in the community.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and coverage of the NHL broadcast is from 4 p.m., with raffle tickets sold ahead of time and on the night.

It’s the beginning of things to come for both groups. Billheimer hoped the hockey event will become an annual fixture in the SPHL calendar and said it “has the potential to become bigger and more popular in future years.”

Meanwhile, SPMRS is branching into t-shirt sales, as well as a fondue night, the Red and White party and a presence at Snowbombing, to augment their fundraising this season.

