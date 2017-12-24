Housing Authority officially on the way

At a Dec. 5 committee of the whole meeting the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Housing Authority’s creation took one step forward as the incorporation application package was approved to be sent off.

Council will meet in chamber to receive any further legal advice before incorporation which is the last step.

The process began in March 2016 after the housing crunch hit a staggering level prior to the beginning of the winter 2016-17 season. After considering several options, council decided to build their authority after the Whistler model, which is viewed as one of the most successful in the industry.

It was also decided the board will be made up of five appointed members, three from council including a representative of Sun Peaks Resort LLP, and two members of the public.

To assist funding the new organization, a development cost charge (DCC) is planned to be put into place in the new year. This would affect all new developments in the community.

“The next step will be to acquire land,” said Mayor Al Raine.

