Information wanted in Heffley Creek theft



Were you in Heffley Creek on August 13 and noticed anyone like in the photo above?

Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers are asking for help searching for two suspects who targeted the TNRD Eco Depot in Heffley Creek.

After cutting the fence to gain entry they are believed to have stolen car batteries and small appliances.

The suspects were driving a two door Pontiac Sunfire, the first suspect is a male wearing a dark grey hoodie and shorts and the second is a female in all dark clothing.

Any information about this incident can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477