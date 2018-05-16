Interact Club looks to bring in AED machines

A group of students from Sun Peaks Secondary Academy looking to partake in leadership and community projects have established an Interact Club of Sun Peaks in conjunction with the local Rotary Club.

“The Interact Club at Sun Peaks is pretty much a branch off the Rotary Club up here at Sun Peaks. Our group is about 10 kids big and we just do volunteer work in the village,” said club president Paul Fedor.

The youth program will work alongside with the established Rotary Club to send two students to Adventures in Health Care in Prince George, B.C., a program aimed at getting youth involved in health care.

Similar to the Rotary Club, the members will hold various fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for their chosen cause which is bringing Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) machines to the village.

“It’s pretty attainable and we have doctor Shane Barclay who is one of the head doctors at the new medical centre and he’s quite interested in that project. Having his assistance with that is quite good also,” he said.

The group is looking to raise $1,500 for two to four AED machines and has already raised $284.50 since Dec. 12, 2017.

As a student-led program, the club meets two Tuesdays a month during lunchtime at the high school. Any youth looking to get involved can visit the Interact Club of Sun Peaks page on Facebook.

To keep up with upcoming fundraisers Fedor asked the community to keep an eye out on Sun Peaks Survivors Facebook group.

Comments

comments