Interior ski resorts reschedule openings

Unseasonably warm temperatures forced Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) to move its winter opening day by one week from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26.

“Personally, I don’t think it has that much of an impact,” said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR. “It’s a little disappointing but in the bigger picture of the whole season it’s not a big deal. The weather is always pretty variable at this time of year.”

Other Interior ski resorts also moved their opening days back. Silver Star Resort near Vernon rescheduled from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2 and Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna moved theirs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

SPR announced a limited opening with downloading on the Sunburst chairlift and skiing and riding at mid-mountain elevations. They also expected a limited Nordic opening.

“It will be limited but I think our opening is a testament to the design of the village, our summer grooming and the dedication of our staff,” said Kelly.

Safety and quality of experience were cited as factors in the delay in a post published to their social media sites on Nov. 14.

After some help from Mother Nature with cooler temperatures and natural snow, the Sun Peaks International Race Centre opened on OSV ski run on Nov. 19.

“Long-term forecast, not just for us but for everyone, is for a great season from December to April,” said Kelly.

Kelly said all staff and mountain crews are ready and waiting to open up more terrain as conditions allow.