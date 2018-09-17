Jump into fall with new events

The air is colder, leaves are changing colour and pumpkin spice lattes are in hand. Embrace the changing seasons this autumn with events in Kamloops and Sun Peaks for everyone.

From Sept. 6 to Nov. 3 go underground at Tranquille Farm at Canada’s only tunnel escape room. Escape From Padova is hosted by the farm and Chimera theatre and tests your ability to escape from the tunnels with actors interacting with you along the way.

Tranquille Tunnel Theatre will also take place exploring the story of the farm with Padova: The Untold Story. Each year Tunnel Theatre creates an immersive theatre experience sharing the history of the property as a sanatorium.

Prepare for winter with a shopping spree at the Kamloops Pop Up Shop in Sahali Mall from Sept 15 to 30 or at the Annual Turkey sale Oct. 5 to 7.

The same weekend, Oct. 6 and 7 immerse yourself at the Fall Festival with a pumpkin carving competition, pie eating contest, outdoor market, music and food and wine specials.

Comments

comments