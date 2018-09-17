Krutop sets sights on motocross championship

10-year-old local motocross competitor Tavin Krutop is looking to redeem himself in next weekend’s Future West Moto series final after placing second in all four races this weekend at Whispering Pines in Kamloops.

“He missed first by one point. On the last corner, he got passed (tonight) . He couldn’t see he said his goggles had no more tear off and it was super muddy,” explained Tavin’s dad Jeremy Krutop.

Competing in the 65 cc open and 65 cc age 7-9 category Tavin is confident he’ll be able to take the championship title next weekend and despite not looking at the points from this weekends event Jeremy is confident that Tavin will remain first in his division’s rankings having placed first in his age class and second in the open division at the series opener in Mission B.C. on Sept. 8 to 9.

The father son duo hopes to get on the track for one last practice session before heading to the finals in Princeton, B.C. on Sept. 22.

“He’s confident though, he’s one of the fast kids so he’s confident in his skills,” said Jeremy.

