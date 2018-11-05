Learn more this winter with ski school additions

This winter new programs offered by Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s Snow Sports School will take skiers out of their comfort zone, hone their technique and make their family’s day that much easier.

The new lessons and courses have been designed to go beyond regular lessons to create customized, personal experiences that show more of the mountain than visitors might otherwise see.

A Friday Race Series program will take students behind the scenes of racing, help them tackle gates and introduce them to the sport, based around the traditional casual race series on the mountain.

The full day program will include taking part in the actual Friday Race Series.

Sports director Ian Logan said racing can be intimidating to start, especially on a casual basis, and he hopes this can be an entry point for those wanting to try.

Those interested in backcountry will enjoy the introduction to backcountry package. A guide will take small groups into off piste areas at Sun Peaks catered to what they’re most interested in and what their experience level is.

Logan said the day is for anyone, from those looking for a guide to those who want to learn more skills and become familiar with additional areas around the resort.

He said the programs are designed to appeal to many guests, especially to parents whose children are in lessons and those who are 55 to 65 years old, who often travel in pairs.

The younger crowd or kids at heart may enjoy the new park posse lesson. The private, afternoon only package pairs a small group with a coach for a less structured session in the park with encouragement and tips along the way.

“It’s a very loose, non competitive club setting,” Logan said. “They will encourage each other and get direction from the coach.”

In order to improve other products at the sports school they will offer afternoon lessons at a lower price and change children’s lessons to an 8:30 a.m. start to make it easier for parents to drop off their children before joining their own lessons at 9 a.m. Parents will also finish with enough time to collect kids without rushing or stress.

“I think back to my experience as a dad in a ski resort and a lot of it is very simple,” said Logan.

Lessons will be extended for better value and more focus will be placed on morning lessons for children before energy fades in the afternoon, a little touch that can make a big difference.

“It’s not a reinvention of the wheel,” said Ron Betts, technical co-ordinator. “Just making things more efficient or innovative.”

Comments

comments