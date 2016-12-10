The legend of Bryndian-Bluebird Day Fund Marks 10 years

Though his life was short, his legacy is long-lasting.

Kamloops born, Sun Peaks resident, and sponsored snowboarder Bryn Taylor died on Nov. 1, 2006. He was a passenger in a motor vehicle accident near Ashcroft.

He was 24 years old.

On Nov. 8, two days after his memorial—a service that brought nearly 1000 people together—the Bluebird Day Fund (BDF) was established.

The Taylors lost their son, but inherited a community and a cause. What started as an “in lieu of flowers” alternative raised $10,000 by the end of January 2007, which was then matched by Eleanor Thompson, Bryn’s employer at Conners Drilling.

Ten years later, the non-profit organization is a well-oiled machine. They have raised over $204,000 for the local community and assisted dozens of local athletes to achieve their goals on the snow.

The BDF sells stickers and t-shirts with the now well-known emblems associated with the Bluebird brand. The image of the hand inside a fist is a reference to a classic Bryn-ism.

“If you tried to pound fists, he would grab it instead of pound it,” Ben Morris, long-time friend and BDF marketing director explained.

As for “Giver Balls”, it was a commonly used expression proclaimed during his many antics and adventures.

“Bryn had many nicknames, but Bryndian stuck. His personality couldn’t be contained by a one syllable name,” Morris chuckled.

Those symbols spark questions about who Bryn was, and what the BDF is about, which is always a welcome icebreaker.

Though the loss was unbearable, there was strength in numbers. Ryan Wilkinson, Bryn’s childhood friend and BDF events chair recalled, “Bryn’s passing created this tight-knit family that rallied around his memory.”

Wilkinson remembered the Taylors swooping into Sun Peaks offering endless support.

“Dick and Terry held everyone together. To us, they’ll always be ‘Mom and Dad.’”

Quick to deflect the credit, the Taylors insisted Bryn’s friends were major contributors from the beginning and onwards.

“Everyone has a job and does it very well,” Terry said.

The Taylor’s have recently retired from the non-profit’s board, with Bryn’s sister Ashley Spear taking over as president.

The foundation supports local individuals committed to their athletic endeavours. Support and sponsorship is exhibited through training camps, day camps, event registration for provincial or national organizations, financial reimbursement for competition expenses and the production of promotional videos. They also collaborate with Sun Peaks Resort’s Snow Sports School.

Twenty kids have been trained and sponsored through the Bluebird Day Park Session program with six participants surpassing the current program, sparking a new competition level freestyle snowboard club at Sun Peaks.

In 2012 the BDF partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Kamloops, and has since matched 50 pairs of ‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’ to ski and snowboard on the slopes. Not only are the kids developing and perfecting skills, they benefit from a positive mentorship connection. The BDF covers the cost of equipment, clothing, transportation and meals. They hope to expand the mentorship program into the summer months.

Alecia Stevens, BDF public relations spokesperson, said she believes that’s the future of the BDF: to further develop the relationship with BBBS and create more mentorship connections.

“It’s growing beyond our core group and the Sun Peaks community.”

The BDF has grown exponentially, from sending two kids a year to Whistler camps, to a variety of programming centered in Sun Peaks, available for more age ranges than ever before.

“Losing Bryn was the hardest thing but from this tragedy positive things have been made possible,” said Stevens.

The success of the Bluebird Day Fund is bittersweet for Bryn’s family and friends. Spear credits the BDF as being a “part of the healing process”; Terry Taylor said, “It’s not a comfort…but it is gratifying.”

Bryn’s spirit is alive and well in annual events: The Fall Ball (which will celebrate a decade in November 2017), Giver Balls Open golf tournament, Bluebird Banked Slalom and the Super Sender Season Ender Bender.

“He didn’t want to waste a moment. He wanted everyone to really live,” Spear remembered.

“Bryn was the life of the party,” said Wilkinson.

Often the last man standing, Bryn was generally the first one up to hit the fresh morning powder and didn’t hesitate to drag friends from their warm beds to come along.

“We had a lot of fun,” Morris recalled. “Most of us couldn’t keep up but he’d never leave you behind.”

Spear said she feels especially close to Bryn on the mountain, or at Bottoms Bar & Grill where Bryn is memorialized in a corner of the popular pub. She said she relishes in Sunday lunches there with her children, where they bask in the legendary status of their uncle. For others, it’s during epic snowfalls or on those perfect bluebird days—sunny, clear and bright.

“In those moments, we offer our thanks to Bryn,” said Morris.

For more information or to volunteer, go to www.bluebirddayfund.com or contactbdfboard@bluebirddayfund.com.