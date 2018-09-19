Letter to the editor

My family and I have been visiting Sun Peaks in the summer the last few years. We always have a great time, biking, hiking, and checking out the shops and restaurants.

This year for the first time we’ve noticed helicopter tours being run out of the village. On take off and landing the sound of the chopper is at times overpowering and can be heard from everywhere. It seems a shame running this so close to the village.

A lot of the visitors come to Sun Peaks for the peace and nature. It seems a shame to take that peace away from everyone so a few can take an air tour.

I’m not against the helicopter rides, I (would) just like to see them staged a little further away.

Ryan Hutton

