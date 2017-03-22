Local groups benefit from Sports Legacy Fund

Two local groups have been awarded funds from the Kamloops Blazers Sports Society Sports Legacy Fund. The First Nations Snowboard Team and Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks (ASSP) received $5,000 and $7,125, respectively.

The snowboard team will use their grant to purchase new equipment and apparel.

ASSP has plans to put their funds toward training instructors in skiing, snowboarding and student teaching.

The number of students attending lessons offered by ASSP has grown this year. More snowboard lessons are being taught each week and they expect more instructors to complete their Canadian Association of Snowboard Instructors certificates this season.

Sports Legacy Fund grants have helped a number of organizations at Sun Peaks in past

years. In 2016, the Nordic Club was given funds to purchase four laser biathlon rifles with electronic targets, which have been very popular with club members and helped teach them responsibility.

