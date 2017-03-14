Locals open up for open mic night

Locals have discovered a new place to be on Thursday nights.

New this season, Open Mic Nights at Morrissey’s Public House have swiftly gained popularity, becoming one of the biggest nights of the week. The recently launched special performance series kicked off with poet and blues musician CR Avery.

During his stay in the village, Avery paid a visit to the Sun Peaks school to share his craft with the students and to “inspire and motivate others to chase down their dream.”

It’s all part of a new emphasis on live music and fun at the pub.

Following the success of the Sotheby’s Benefit Art Auction, they wanted to expand their variety of hosting options.

A long-standing member of the Sun Peaks community, as well as the hospitality and adventure tourism industries, Robert O’Toole, food and beverage supervisor for the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre, felt he had a good sense of what would work in the village.

O’Toole is currently developing a performance schedule that runs until the end of March. As the only Irish themed pub in town, Morrissey’s will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a raucous music festival spanning the entire weekend featuring blues, rock, and country band Enslow on Saturday, March 18.

Beyond the main room, Morrissey’s has recently refurbished the games room with a pool table, dart boards, foosball, and a 1970’s Shuffleboard set. To further heighten the entertainment experience, seventy-inch televisions were installed, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

O’Toole said he’s pleased with the attention their efforts have received this year and credited his service and leadership staff.

“There has been a lot of buzz this year,” O’Toole said, “Between adventure tourism, restaurants and live entertainment you can have a very cool Sun Peaks vacation without even having to strap on skis.”

For more information on Morrissey’s events, call 250-578-6062 or like them on Facebook.

