Luc Dallaire earns slopestyle gold on home mountain

BC Winter Games Day Two

Known around Sun Peaks as “Big Air” Dallaire, Luc Dallaire topped the podium in the BC Winter Games slopestyle competition today. The Sun Peaks Freestyle Team member won the U16 category with a score of 77.

Dallaire has been making a name for himself with his big air tricks and was also named to the BC team for the Junior National Championships in Mt. St. Louis Moonstone in southern Ontario on March 15.

Other Sun Peaks athletes also did well on home turf.

In the men’s U14 division slopestyle, Mastin Hooper was just off the podium in fourth place with a score of 64.0. He was followed by fellow Freestyle Team members Charlie Roberts in sixth and Riley McClymont seventh.

Building on her momentum from day one, Talyn Lorimer placed third in the giant slalom competition.

“She did super well today, put down two solid runs which was a huge thing. The one course was a little bit more difficult than the other so it was nice that she was able to finish both runs,” said Sam Fournier, assistant coach of the Okanagan zone team. “She just skied really well and skied super solid.”

In the men’s competition, Micah Schwirlich placed ninth in Giant Slalom followed by Joshua Jerstad in 11th and Euan Currie in 13th.

“Every single one of our athletes was in the top 30 again and they all finished their runs today so that was awesome for the Sun Peaks crew,” said Fournier.

