Meet the Sun Peaks Fire Recruits- Adam Bordignon

The Sun Peaks Fire Work Experience Program (WEP) is in its tenth year of giving participants hands on firehall experience, training and community involvement.

Four participants arrived at the beginning of May and each will be profiled by Sun Peaks News.

The first of four, meet Adam Bordignon.

Adam Bordignon, who grew up on the Lower Mainland, has always been dedicated to volunteering and helping his community.

One of five boys in his family, he said he has always been part of a team.

“I looked at individuals I wanted to continue to have in my life. I emulate the kind of people I wanted to be and they were all involved in firefighting.”

After finishing the kinesiology program at Simon Fraser University he worked as a medical trainer before heading to Texas to complete fire fighting courses. Over the next few months he also became certified as an Emergency Medical Responder and was licensed to drive firetrucks.

He said when looking at the Work Experience Program (WEP) he liked that Sun Peaks offered a tight knit community, a good number of medical calls and a chance to improve his personal skills and engagement.

“When I came to see Sun Peaks in February and learned there was a school I said ‘Please tell me we get involved.’

“It would be very easy and single minded to work on fire service for six months and leave but I need to be the whole person. You can be the best skill wise but you need to be a member of the community.”

Bordignon said he is looking forward to attending as many events as possible like the summer concerts and farmer’s market and focusing all of his energy on being present in Sun Peaks.

“I am 100 per cent devoted to Sun Peaks and the community. It’s my number one goal to be here at every event and I’m very much looking forward to meeting the school children, I can’t wait.”

