Mobile Library resumes service



After mechanical problems created challenges through the winter, the Bookmobile is back and better than ever in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

On May 29 the new Bookmobile, now called the Mobile Library, hit the road, with eight stops added to its route.

The new truck offers several upgrades including public WiFi, tablets for guest use and a self check machine. Three slide outs mean more room for browsing and reading and the extra space means the library is also wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Moving forward the TNRD would like to add CDs, DVDs, magazines and audiobooks for all ages.

To check out a book or just see the new wheels it will be in the area every third Friday starting June 15, from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Heffley Lake Rd. and Tod Mountain Rd, 12:45 to 1 p.m. in Whitecroft on Cahilty Road and Sun Peaks by the Secondary School from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

