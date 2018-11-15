Mountain to open up top this weekend

As snow falls and skiers and boarders get ready for opening day and Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has announced their opening weekend plans.

Currently some of the alpine will be open with the Sunburst, Crystal and Elevation chairlifts turning. Guests will download on the Sunburst until runs can be opened to the bottom.

SPR said they will likely have around 15 runs open but it’s weather dependent.

As of Nov. 15 no Nordic trails will be open but an update will be given on Nov. 16. SPR asked people not to enter closed areas as staff and machinery may be at work.

Tickets will be 50 per cent off throughout the weekend.

