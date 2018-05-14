Mountaintop yoga, workshops featured at wellness festival

After a first year that left more than 200 attendees inspired and well rested, the Mountain Spirit Festival is returning to Sun Peaks for the second time.

The weekend, June 22 to 24, offers a mix of motivational speakers, workshops, yoga and other outdoor activities. This year will offer more one hour workshops designed to help one’s wellness, spirituality and healing.

Organizer Elizabeth Beeds said she expected the number of participants to double for this year’s event after such a warm response to the first year.

“Last year was incredible, the response was amazing,” she said. “These kind of events have gotten really popular globally so it’s really special and unique that we have our own.”

Classes have also been moved from the Burfield Lodge to more central locations at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre, the Cahilty Hotel and Suites and the Hearthstone Lodge.

Another highly requested change was the addition of mountain top yoga to be hosted at the top the Sunburst Chairlift.

Vendors will be set up for the public during the Sunday Sun Peaks’ Market Day as well as during a festival market in the village on Saturday.

Those interested in trying yoga can take part in twenty minute sessions during both day’s markets.

Those who purchase VIP tickets will be treated to a dinner made from local foods at the Sun Peaks Grand with entertainment, music and “Soul Talks” which are short but powerful speeches.

This year’s speakers include local Tracy Munson, Michelle Morrison, Bonita Summers, Stephanie Banks and Fran Banting.

Beeds said she can’t wait for the events, especially the speakers.

“It’s such a transformational experience…It’s so fulfilling, it just fills my heart up with such a feeling of gratitude for the community that comes together to make it happen. It’s truly a life changing weeknd.”

For more information on tickets, schedule and events, follow the event on Facebook or visit mountainspiritfestival.com.

