Municipal tax increase planned

Property owners at Sun Peaks will be facing a 2.5 per cent increase in their property taxes, said Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s chief administrative officer Rob Bremner.

It’s the first time in the municipality’s history the increase is over the Consumer Price Index recommendation.

Mayor Al Raine said the increase comes after a year that depleted reserve funds and before a year where costs to operate the new health centre are still unconfirmed.

“I’m hoping by next year we can go back to near inflation and stay there,” Raine said.

He added that in 2019 the municipality anticipates receiving additional funds from the small community grant and gas tax money.

“This past year was a huge year for growth,” Bremner said to a crowd of around twenty at the presentation. “I think it presents a positive future for Sun Peaks and its residents.”

Bremner was presenting the municipality’s five year financial plan. Each year a new five year plan must be presented after being developed through a council workshop and planning sessions.

After the public presentation the plan must be adopted by May 15.

Part of the presentation was a review of 2016, which included approving nine rezoning applications, 22 building permits, a record number of calls to Sun Peaks Fire Rescue at 120, the establishment of an emergency social services program, starting to create an asset management plan and creating a fire smart community board.

Highlights from the budget for the coming year include an increase in the operations budget, a decrease in Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) funding and an increase on spending on legal fees.

The operations budget will see an increase as a result of the new rink and health centre in addition to the previously purchased sports centre.

RMI funding is expected to decrease as the program becomes more specific in what funds may be used for. The program was expected to expire this year but has been extended for one more year.

An increase is expected to be seen in legal costs for the municipality to ensure they are prepared for any issues arising from enforcing short-term nightly rental bylaws. In 2016 the cost was $14,000 but $30,000 has been set aside for 2017.

The presentation given at the March meeting can be viewed here.

Comments

comments