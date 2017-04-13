Nancy Greene Raine to undergo cancer treatments

Advisory from Sun Peaks Resort LLP:

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) general manager Darcy Alexander announced on April 13 that the resort’s director of skiing, Nancy Greene Raine, is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer. Nancy is scheduled to have her thyroid removed in Kelowna, B.C. on April 13 and will rest and recover in the following weeks. Additional treatment is scheduled to begin within four or five weeks to manage the suspected spread of cancer cells.

Alexander requested both the public and media respect Nancy’s privacy so she can focus all her energy on a full recovery. He added SPR will issue updates as more medical information becomes available.

Nancy and her husband Al Raine remain very positive about the outcome of these treatments. A doctor friend has told them if one is going to have cancer, than thyroid cancer is one of the most treatable.

Nancy, a sitting Canadian Senator, plans to return to her Senate duties as soon as possible following her treatment.

