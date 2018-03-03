Nationals bound

Hard work and dedication has paid off for three Sun Peaks athletes who are heading to national championships this week.

Sun Peaks Alpine Club racers Brynn Applegath and Noa Hooton will compete for Team BC at the U16 Nationals in Collingwood, Ont. March 6 to 10. The pair qualified for nationals at the Provincial TECK Open Series held in Sun Peaks and Kimberley B.C.

Both athletes are in their first year in the U16 age division and will represent their province at along with Montana Molyneux who was named as a Team BC coach.

Max Rokosh from the Sun Peaks Snowboard Club is set to have a busy 10 days ahead of him, competing in the Canada Snowboard Western Canadian Nationals March 2 to 4 followed by the Air Nation Canadian Nationals March 6 to 12.

This season marks the second year Rokosh competed at the provincial level to get a chance at nationals. The 17-year-old had to place well in each of the BC Snowboard Ride On Provincial Series events to qualify for the Western Canadian event.

He progressed this season from a 12th place finish at the first Ride On Provincial Series in Big White to a fifth place finish at the final series on Feb. 17, finding out he had qualified for the national competition just two weeks before the event.

In preparation, Rokosh said he has been focusing on riding as much as possible and staying consistent with what he knows. He will be competing in slopestyle and big air and already has plans for what tricks he’ll pull.

“In the big air I might try and do double cork 1080 and that’s probably the biggest thing I’d be doing,” said Rokosh.

Heading into both national competitions Rokosh said he hoped to do better than he has been this season, looking to elevate his skills.

“It would be nice to get the top 10 or the top five of the Western Nationals and then for the Canada one (Air Nation) I’m going to be happy with a top 20,” he said. “It’s a pretty big field with a lot of people in there who are really good.”

