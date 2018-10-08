New campsites added to Heffley Lake rec site

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development has added nine new campsites to the existing 19 sites at the Heffley Lake Recreation site located approximately 15 kilometres from Sun Peaks

The campsites are part of a provincial initiative to provide more camping opportunities.

Heffley Lake Community Association (HLCA) said in a statement they were not notified of the expansion at the recreation site but have since met with the ministry to discuss local community and recreation site planning.

A spokesperson from the ministry said all new sites are within the legally designated recreation site boundaries so they didn’t reach out to HLCA at first.

“Discussions were held with an adjacent landowner regarding concerns with increased ATV traffic, and the development plan was changed accordingly.

“The Heffley Lake Community Association was not consulted initially about the addition of the campsites, given the limited scope of the project. Since then, Recreation Sites and Trails BC staff have been in communication with association representatives to try to address their concerns.”

