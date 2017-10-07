New development hopes to echo success



As the last unit in the new Village Walk development sold on Sept. 8 plans were already in motion for Sun Peaks’ newest development, Echo Landing.

Like Village Walk the project will be completed by A & T Developments who have built in the resort for years, constructing Trappers Landing, Trails Edge, the Sundance Lodge and more.

Developer Frank Quinn said they are looking forward to the project.

“We had such a good result of our sales in Village Walk that we realized there was a continuing, very significant, demand for a less expensive but still high quality project,” Quinn said,

The 48 units are, expected to be a mix of two to four bedroom townhomes and condos. They will sit between Stonesthrow and Woodhaven. Previous plans for the lot were called Parallel One.

While disclosure is not yet complete, the first sales are expected to begin this fall.

“There is big demand in Sun Peaks now,” said Liz Forster, managing broker of Sotheby’s Realty.

Forster said she expects a lower price point and smaller size than Village Walk. The property is ski in and out and zoned for short term rentals.

Comments

comments