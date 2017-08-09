New Health Centre prepares to welcome patients

Missing a doctor isn’t stopping construction progress on the Health Centre located next to Bento’s Day Lodge.

Electrical work, painting and flooring are all being completed so the ski patrol clinic can move in this fall, followed shortly by the Sun Peaks Health Clinic for the winter.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) chief administrative officer Rob Bremner said a committee has formed to hire an administrator who will assist with finding and hiring a doctor or a team of doctors. He expected the administrator role to be filled by early August.

Until that time, Bremner said it’s possible the clinic will operate as it does now on limited hours and days each week out of the new space using a rotating roster of volunteer doctors.

