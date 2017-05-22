New signs coming to village

Visitors to Sun Peaks’ village will soon have an easier time finding their way around with new directional signs.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s council has chosen to purchase five signs with $25,000 collected through business license fees.

The signs will direct the way to businesses at each main exit or entrance to the village and will be completed by late spring or early summer.

While the exact type of sign has not yet been chosen, council said they will look for an aesthetically pleasing but unobtrusive and effective design.

Councillor Ines Popig said she hoped the new signs will help reduce the number of sandwich boards which take up space in the village.

Each year business license funds are used for village animation projects to improve the community. Last year’s funds were spent on large games at the top of the village which proved popular with guests.

