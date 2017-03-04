New snowboard club podiums at first competition-Headed to Big White March 4 and 5

Max Rokosh became the first member of the Sun Peaks Snowboard Club (SPSC) to find the podium at a Ride On Provincial Snowboard Series event.

Competing in the under-19 category, Rokosh placed third in the slopestyle competition at the circuit’s Mount Seymour stop on Jan. 21.

“Our guys were competing against strong riders from well-established clubs, but the kids killed it,” coach Danny Webb said, noting the club has seven members.

The SPSC formed this season, a competitive incarnation of the Bluebird Day Fund (BDF) Park Sessions program. The BDF and Sun Peaks Resort LLP help fund the club.

“I said we should have a team where we travel and compete, instead of just having these kids ride the park every Sunday and not do anything with it,” Webb said.

There are 11 training days on the schedule this season. The Seymour event marked the first competition in club history.

“It was great,” Webb said, “Taking them to the competition for the first time and seeing the team come together more . . . that was awesome.

“They all had the drive when they came back here to get better for the

next competition.”

None of Rokosh’s teammates were able to find the podium, but that was to be expected. Opposition such as Whistler Valley Snowboard Club and Silver Star Freestyle Club feature riders with much more experience.

Connor Barrett, Jackson Steed, Jax Anderson and Merek De Witte carried the Sun Peaks flag in the under-15 division.

Rokosh and Markus Abraham rode in the under-19 category. Ben Pearse was unable to make the trip.

Webb and his charges will keep working to improve on rails, jumps and rotations, looking to take steps forward before the next competition, scheduled for March 4 and 5 at Big White.

“I’d like to see it grow,” Webb said. “Lots of our guys are just starting out. They did really well.”

