New snowboard club ready for winter

A new youth freestyle snowboarding club will be on the slopes this year with help from the Bluebird Day Fund (BDF) and Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR).

The team, initiated by Sun Peaks resident and coach Danny Webb, will give boarders who have mastered the current BDF Park Sessions program a place to improve their technique and to compete. Webb is also entering his third season coaching the Sun Peaks First Nations Snowboard Team and is a level three instructor through the New Zealand Snowsports Instructor Alliance.

“It’s about letting the kids represent Sun Peaks,” said Webb. “Show off what we can do.”

Webb wanted to form the club after a similar freestyle ski club started last year. He’s excited to coach kids on a team he wishes he could have joined at their age.

“I’m super excited to take the kids out and put them through their paces,” said Webb. “It’s something I never got to do when I was younger, but I really enjoy coaching and it has been a lot of fun.”

The partnership with BDF will provide support by supplying uniforms, lunches, competition fees and some travel costs. SPR is providing wages for the program to operate.

Dylan Stevens, BDF Park Sessions co-ordinator, was thrilled BDF had the opportunity to support a new club at the mountain.

“It is unique because Bluebird helps out with paying costs,” Stevens said. “Bluebird can give back and make it more affordable.”

He added that members can’t wait to get started.

“They are all pretty stoked on the opportunity.”

For the first year space is limited to eight participants and currently six spots are full. Webb and Stevens hope to see the club expand and bring on more coaches and boarders.

“It is a fun thing for kids to join,” said Webb. “We hope it gets bigger every year.”

Club members will meet each Sunday for 11 weeks and will attend two competitions to represent Sun Peaks.

For more information contact Stevens at dylan.stevens@hotmail.com.