Nordic club seeks coaches

Heading into a season of rebuilding, the Sun Peaks Nordic Club is hopeful they’ll see a few new faces join their program as instructors for their junior development program, known as the Jackrabbit program. A number of their coaches moved this season so coaching co-ordinator for the club, Ann Carter, said she hoped to see five new coaches to bring their roster to 12.

“It’s a little more fun and yahoo now than it used to be, which makes it very fun to coach. Last year I had 10, seven to nine-year-olds and it was quite a lot of fun,” she said.

The club is offering to pay fees for a certification clinic from Dec. 15 to 16 of those who commit to volunteering in as a coach this season. To be eligible for the course participants must hold the National Coaching Certification for Introduction to Community Coaching before participating in the December on-snow clinic.

“Taking this course is a good way to improve your skiing because a lot of it is on snow,” said Carter. “Quite a bit of it is teaching games and activities to do with kids because Nordic skiing, like most sports, have really gotten away from teaching kids regimented skills at a young or even middling age.”

Offering lessons for children from as young as four and up to 18, the junior development program focuses on making the sport fun and stays away from the competitive side.

“We’re looking more at this (as an) activity for life plan. Go out there have some fun learn the skills. It’s something you can do in the winter for the rest of your life. You don’t have to compete,” said Carter.

Utilizing games throughout lessons, the Jackrabbit program relies on two coaches per age group to teach both classic and skate ski techniques.

“It’s really good physically. You should see those kids playing British bulldog or soccer on skis. They can charge around,” she said.

The 13-week program kicks off Dec. 1. Anyone interested in getting involved as a coach or a member can contact the club at sunpeaksnordicclub@gmail.com.

