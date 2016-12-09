Number of village signs to be limited

A new bylaw that would restrict how many signs businesses in the village may display has been suggested by the municipal council.

The bylaw would permit one sign per business for promotion. It will restrict the size, dimension and quality of signs displayed in the village.

The idea was sparked by complaints that the village looked crowded with signs competing for space and attention resulting in distracting and cluttered walking areas.

Mayor Al Raine said he believes the bylaw is necessary to rein in the number of boards on walkways.

“We’ve gone from one board per business to many per business,” he said. “It looks cluttered.”

Before the bylaw can go into place the municipality will speak with affected business owners and host a public hearing.